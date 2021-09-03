Somalia: NISA Says Ikran Tahlil Is Dead

2 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
By Omar Nor

Ikraan Tahliil Farah, a member of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, who has been missing since 26/6/2021 is not alive.

Following a lengthy investigation by the NISA, a report emerged that she had been captured by al-Shabaab and subsequently killed.

NISA said it has handed over the details of the Ikraan case to the relevant authorities. The National Intelligence Agency also shared this information with her family.

NISA says extends its condolences to the family, relatives, and all members of the Agency, on the heinous act of Al-Shabab militants who killed the girl.

