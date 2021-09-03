Uganda: Daycare Centres to Remain Closed, Says Education Official

The ministry of Education and Sports has started consultative meetings with various education stakeholders geared towards reopening of the education sector.

On Monday, education officials held virtual meetings with district education officers, representatives of foundation bodies and leaders of private schools proprietors. The spokesperson of the ministry, Dr DENIS MUGIMBA, talked to Yudaya Nangonzi about the ongoing vaccination plan of teachers.

What informed the ministry's decision to vaccinate learners above 18 years and teachers?

We can look at it two ways; there's a scientific decision and the moral argument. The scientific one is that vaccines offer protection to an individual to be less likely to transfer COVID-19 virus to other people. When you are vaccinated, you are better protected from suffering from severe effects of the disease.

When you look at our teachers, most of them are adults but some have pre-existing health conditions. With COVID-19, we know that it hits hard people in the adult age-group with underlying ailments. So, we cannot go around checking who has pre-existing conditions and the best thing is to have all of them vaccinated.

This is meant to protect the teacher but as well as the learners and their parents at home. Teachers look fewer in a school compared to learners but they are in the vulnerable age group of the COVID-19 delta variant we have in the country. On the moral argument, we don't have resources yet and vaccines to protect young children. So, if we want learning to continue, let us protect those who are delivering the service by vaccinating them.

Why did you ignore learners below 18 years because when schools were closed, they returned home with positive cases?

A young person can get infected but does not get the severe form of the disease. However, if they transmit it to an adult or vulnerable person, they can get the severe form. It was established that learners did not pick Covid amongst themselves but also from teachers - a reason why we didn't open pre-primary schools because of the proximity of the learner and teacher than in higher classes.

We cannot vaccinate all learners now because majority are in the age group where science has not yet given us an affordable vaccine. The one we have currently, Pfizer, for those below 18 years, is too expensive.

During the vaccination of measles rubella in 2019, parents withdrew learners from schools. What happens if they stop their 18-year-olds from getting vaccinated?

Well, people who are 18 years and above are adults. Biologically, they are children but chronologically we count them as adults as per the law and must be able to make independent decisions. Secondly, most of the children in tertiary institutions are not always with their parents; they stay in boarding facilities and a few commute to school. So, through sensitization, people change their minds.

I am a medical doctor by training and every time we have introduction of new vaccines, there's always resistance but we don't give up. Some people may have legitimate fears but others are due to lack of information. We shall continuously engage parents and students that the vaccine is for their safety.

Is it only teachers who will not be allowed in schools? How about university lecturers and students who won't get vaccinated?

I think we need to clarify that the vaccination is for everyone in the teaching profession including nursery teachers, tutors, and caregivers. On students who don't want to get vaccinated and above 18 years, that's a decision that will be taken by government when we reach that bridge.

The current stand is that no one will be allowed in a school or university when they are not vaccinated. Our emphasis is now on tertiary institutions because they have the highest rate of interaction in terms of learning.

They are fewer and easy to mobilize. For instance, in technical and vocational institutions, they work a lot in group work in workshops. So, the extent of exposure is much higher here. For primary teacher institutions, they need to do school practice from schools. So, if you don't get vaccinated, then it means you don't qualify to enter any school for practice.

What's the ministry target audience for vaccination?

We are targeting 730,000 teaching and non-teaching staff and 300,000 students in tertiary institutions. As of August 16, 2019, we had 550,000 teaching personnel from pre-primary to universities. I am sure we shall hit our target audience.

Remember, we started voluntary vaccination in March but the progression has not been as fast as we thought. In fact, in April 2021, the ministry of Health noted that we had vaccinated less than 10,000 teachers.

There has been that slowness in adaptation but with this intensified effort on teachers, let us see what will come out by Friday this week. We expect the numbers to go beyond 350,000. Currently, there's great acceptance and awareness in the public that unless we vaccinate people in the teaching profession, schools will remain closed.

This means there's no projected time on closing the vaccination drive...

Yes! We are not giving ourselves a deadline because there's no deadline yet on reopening education institutions. However, the vaccination drive for teachers is geared towards certain vaccines that have been earmarked for them. They were not specifically imported for teachers but have been around though set aside to ease on their means of acquiring the vaccines.

Why should pre-primary teachers interest themselves in vaccination without a clear plan on nursery schools?

We actually have a proposal to also reopen pre-primary schools in a phased manner. So, nursery teachers and caregivers need to join the vaccination drive because once they are okayed, they don't start running around to get vaccinated.

They are part of our plan to reopen schools. In the guidelines we have put down, we have agreed on phased reopening to allow fewer learners in school to ensure maximum social distancing. With nursery schools, we shall not have baby, middle and top classes all at once in school. This implies that we shall have a timetable that dedicates a certain amount of time for baby or middle class to study as those in top class wait for their turn.

If a class comes and studies for like four weeks, the school will give them enough learning materials not homework to take them through the remaining time of the school term while at home. This is the easiest way of having pre-primary schools reopened.

Talk about the proximity of nursery children and their teachers

That argument is what had initially caused hesitance in reopening pre-primary schools. People are also saying that learners who are too dependent on teachers like baby class should t stay at home and we focus on middle and top classes.

So, the issue of closeness is a big one in nursery schools. However, for daycare centers, those ones will not be reopened in our plan. If your child is still in the daycare age [below three years], they are not coming back to school.

Have international schools been cautioned about allowing only vaccinated staff since studying is ongoing?

These schools are operating online but physically closed. If there's any operating [physically] , we should be notified as a ministry to follow up. The socio-economic status of learners in these families can allow them buy the necessary gadgets for studying from home.

What did the ministry do about schools that did not follow the COVID SOPs?

The information we got is that around the reopening time, inspectors found that only 94 per cent of secondary schools were meeting the SOPs. The 6 per cent that failed continue to operate behind our back. This is where the issue of shared responsibility comes in.

People should not think that safe learning is an issue of the ministry alone. We may come up with all these guidelines but enforcement lies in the hands of local governments and other sectors. In the new proposals that are being discussed, we are going to hold the head teacher personally accountable for failure to observe the basic SOPs of washing hands, sanitizing and wearing of masks.

It is also the responsibility of the head teacher or principal to ensure that the staffs in their institutions are vaccinated. This is a new measure that wasn't in our first set of guidelines.

In some vaccination centers, teachers who received AstraZeneca vaccine in the first dose were turned away. Why?

There are some vaccines that have been proved okay to mix them. For example, studies have shown that it is okay to get a jab of Pfizer or Moderna on the first dose and Astra Zeneca on the second one.

However, no one has studied whether it's okay to mix the China-made Sinovac, currently used in most vaccination drives for teachers, with other vaccines. Yes, we have received donations of Sinovac which has worked well in China where COVID-19 started but we don't have studies to back its mixing.

For teachers that first got AstraZeneca, the good news is that the longer you take without taking a second jab, the more your body immunity grows in fighting against COVID-19. So, teachers should be keen on the vaccines being used. For those who were turned away in search for a second jab, they should visit health facilities with their particular vaccine.

Will the reopening plan allow teachers with one dose in schools?

As long as you have your temporary certificate/card, you will be allowed in schools with one dose. Reopening has not been tied to full-vaccination of teachers and students. When the second phase of vaccination comes, the teachers and students will be notified.

How far with vaccination plans upcountry?

As of Monday afternoon, we had 145 local governments that have submitted names with two centers in each to vaccinate teachers beside KCCA that had ten. Our appeal is that if you are in a particular district, you don't need to move to KCCA centers for vaccination.

When the ministry of Health starts distributing vaccines, they will be mindful of the places we have forwarded for our teachers. Once all this is done, we shall forward our vaccination figures to the president to seek way forward on reopening the sector. So far, as of August 16, we had only 163,000 teachers that had been vaccinated but by Friday this week, we expect the numbers to increase.