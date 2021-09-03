Nigeria: BBNaija Whitemoney in 'King of Boys' 2?

3 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Precious Chukwudi

Nigerian filmmaker, television director and music video director, Kemi Adetiba, has hinted on social media that Whitemoney, the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate could be appearing on "King of Boys" Season 2, KOB2.

Kemi Adetiba produced the latest series of "King of Boys" on Netflix, which has got positive reviews from critics.

She asked, via her verified Twitter handle, @kemiadetiba, "Whitemoney in KOB2?"

The tweet has garnered no fewer than 19,000 likes, over 5,000 retweets and quote tweets.

Accolades were heaped the direction, cinematography, action sequences and performances in the series.

At the start of BBNaija, the filmmaker took to her social media page to ask her fans which BBNaija Housemates she should look out for.

Many fans were rooting for their faves. But it looks like her eyes are settling for Whitemoney because she asked who should be in KOB2; Whitemoney?

Whitemoney has proven to be a multi-talented all round entertainer in Biggie's House with his versatility in music and drama, a generally exuding a likeable confidence.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X