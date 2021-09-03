Namibia: Agricultural Lender Disburses Loans to the Value of N$217 Million Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

3 September 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Agricultural lender, Agribank, despite the uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, delivered solid financial results for a fifth consecutive year, according to an annual report for the 2020/21 Financial Year released on Thursday.

During the period under review, Agribank's total loan book increased by 2%, while interest income increased by 1.2% owing to the prudent financial management coupled with an increase in the bank's money market investments, Agribank Manager: Marketing and Communications, Rino Muranda said in a statement

Muranda said the bank managed to disburse loans to the value of N$217 million, benefiting a total number of 1,301 customers, and of this amount, a total of N$44 million dollars exclusively benefited female clients compared to 21 million Namibia dollars in the previous financial year.

"An amount of N$39 million was lent exclusively to the youth, while N$13 million was lent to communal farmers without collateral," the report added.

Muranda said on the farmers' capacity building front, a total of 13,948 farmers country-wide benefited from training and mentorship interventions by the bank, an increase from 8,035 during the previous period.

Going forward Muranda said the bank promised the shareholder to bring about a reduction in arrears ratios from 24 to 22%, embedding the loan application automation system, implementing the hybrid cloud solution, and use robotics for improved administrative efficiencies.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X