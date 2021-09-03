Nigeria: Medview May Resume Operations After 2 Years in Limbo

There are plans by Med-View Airline PLC to restart operations after over two years of inactivity, Daily Trust can report.

The airline, the only carrier listed on the Nigerian bourse, has been invisible from the country's airspace since 2019 due to lack of equipment.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) signed by the Executive Director, Business Development and Commercial, Na'Allah Isiaq, the management of Medview said it has scheduled a virtual board meeting for the 20th of September, 2021 to consider amongst others the restart of operations.

The meeting will also deliberate on the resignation of the Company Secretary and the appointment of an acting Company secretary.

Other issues listed for discussion include the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer as well as Chief Operating Office/ Accounting Manager and the presentation of financial position.

The airline was also a major player in the airlift of Muslim pilgrims which was considered its major strong base.

But the cancellation of Hajj for two consecutive years by the authorities of Saudi Arabia due to the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted on the airline's recovery drive.

In August 2020, Medview also moved to sell two of its aircraft - Boeing B737-400 with the registration number: 5N-MAA and B737-400 with the registration number: 5N-MAB in order to reduce the company's credit facility with First Bank, its banker.

But sources said there have been frantic efforts by the management of the airline to stage a come-back.