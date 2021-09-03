Zimbabwe: Rhinos Queens Set Up Dream Final

Black Rhinos Queens . . . . . . . . . . . 2(0)

Double Action . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

BLACK Rhinos Queens coach, Kuda Matuwi, says they have surprised themselves, by reaching the final of the CAF Champions League COSAFA qualifier.

After another impressive outing at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban yesterday, the army side set up a final showdown against hosts Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies tomorrow.

Two early goals carried the day for the Zimbabwe champions against the Botswana champions, Double Action, in a 2-0 victory.

Rhinos Queens midfielder Mavis Chirandu, who was handed her first start after having started from the bench in the first two matches, repaid the coach's confidence.

She scored as early as the fourth minute.

On loan Correctional Queens winger, Marjoury Nyaumwe, doubled the lead at the quarter-of-an-hour mark.

It was Nyaumwe's second goal of the tournament, having scored the opening goal in the first match, against Zambian champions, Green Buffaloes.

In that match, Chirandu came from the bench, and provided two assists.

Matuwi said they never thought they would stand a chance against competitive teams,which have active leagues, when they arrived.

The local women's league was last played in 2019.

"We are very excited, as Black Rhinos Queens, as Zimbabwe and, as the technical team, of the side," he said.

"We never really expected to reach this stage, it is already an achievement, to reach the final.

"It wasn't easy, in all the games, we played. Even today's semi-final match was tough and the final will be tougher. But, I am happy with the determination, team spirit, and hard work displayed, to reach this stage."

The coach made two changes to the starting line-up, relegating on-loan Harare City forward, Rudo Neshamba, and Concelia Madotsa, to the bench.

Chirandu and Daisy Kaitano were thrust into the starting XI.

Although they had little time to train ahead of the tournament after getting only two weeks to prepare, the Rhinos Queens have turned on the show.

They have given women football in this country something to cheer its spirits after years of decline.

With more than half of the players being key players in the national team, the regional tournament is proving the talent is still abundant in this country.

They finished top in Group B following 2-0 and 3-0 wins over Green Buffaloes, and TURA Magic.

Rhinos Queens will now face Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, who left a trail of destruction, in their path to the final.

Sundowns Ladies beat Green Buffaloes 1-0 yesterday.

Tomorrow's final is a mini renewal of the rivalry between South Africa and Zimbabwe national teams.

Banyana Banyana and the Mighty Warriors have clashed, in a number of encounters, in the past.

Both teams represented the continent, at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Teams

Black Rhinos Queens: P. Mudyiwa, N. Mpofu, P. Mujuru, T. Mandaza, E. Chibanda, M. Nyaumwe, M. Chirandu, C. Katona, R. Makore, D. Kaitano, E. Tumbare.

Double Action: Pheresi, Mathatsa, Motlogelwa, Moloi, Johannes, Senwelo, Radiakanyo, Otlhagile, Mogotsi, Ontlanetse, Kgalaeng.