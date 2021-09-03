Kenya: Merging Chemistry and Cloud Computing in the Land of the Rising Sun

Merging chemistry and cloud computing in the Land of the Rising Sun

By ELIAS MAKORI in Tokyo

Faith Njoki Mutahi loves surfing. Perhaps because life thrust her into the deep end and she had to fight to stay afloat. Her patience is also legendary.

Immersed in the land of the rising sun at just 16, Njoki navigated the furnace of challenges in language, culture and academia in Japan and emerged tough as steel. Her path is unchartered.

While most of her classmates at Alliance Girls High School eyed possibilities in the beaten path of Ivy League colleges, Njoki settled for Japan as her launch pad into academia, and computing. She has never regretted taking that scholarship opportunity.

The cloud computing expert currently works in the IT department of USE Company Limited, one of Japan's, and the world's, leading cloud computing firms.

Founded in 1970 by "Oracle Queen" Kyoko Yoshihiro, USE Limited is headquartered at the affluent Shibuya commercial ward of Tokyo.

That's where this writer met Njoki, along with Dolphine Omare, a Kenyan runner also employed by Kyoko's company, but in the sports division as an elite athlete.

Kyoko speaks highly of his Kenyan employees, referring to them as "family."

It is this welcoming environment that has kept Njoki in Japan for the last seven years. She hasn't been to Kenya in the last six years as she has opted to first focus on securing her future. That makes 72 months of focus and learning.

"I came to Japan seven years ago, first going into language school and then to university,"

airobi-born Njoki, who went to primary school at Mt Sinai CMI School in Syokimau narrates.

She was introduced to a Japanese scholarship programme by Michelle Kemei, her schoolmate at Alliance.

"We were students together in Alliance. A very bright girl," recalls Njoki.

"We both applied for it. However, she didn't get it, but after a few months, she got a really nice one at Yale University, so it all worked out in the end."

Njoki's scholarship took her to Numazu National College of Technology in Shizuoka from where she graduated with an Associate Degree in Engineering (organic chemistry, polymer science).

She then continued her academic journey, moving to the Toyohashi University of Technology for her Bachelors in Engineering (polymeric catalyst, asymmetric reaction).

"As you will notice, all my study was in the field of chemistry, but I always had a passion for IT and was naturally good at it. Surprisingly, I never needed to be taught things like coding. I learnt all that by myself and my life plan was to balance my IT skills with my chemistry knowledge," she adds.

Salesforce is a client relationship management system, a world leader in the field and which most companies are opting to use to build client-based relationships online.

"I took the opportunity with USE to enable me grow and network on that field, and in the future merge it with my chemistry knowledge," she confidently justifies her career path.

To hold her hand was Kazunori Hirotani, current Chairman of the Foundation for the Support of the United Nations Inc., a charitable organisation.

Hirotani's love for Kenya has seen him arrange opportunities for Kenyan sportsmen and women. The athletes are then absorbed in Japanese companies, running as elite athletes for these companies on the popular Japanese road racing and track circuit.

"I got connected to USE via Hirotani who has been a friend and mentor.

"He was impressed by my ability to code and do cloud computing on my own with a chemistry background and encouraged me to first hone that skill because Japan is the best place to practice it.

"I applied for the job, and the rest is history," she says.

Njoki reveals that she and her co-workers are jokingly referred to as "Generation Corona."

"This is because we joined right when the coronavirus pandemic struck, and we are the first batch to do everything, including orientation, online!"

Indeed, during the interview at the USE offices at Shibuya, I notice most of the work stations are unmanned, with over three quarters of the staff working from home as Tokyo battles the virus.

Njoki sees a bright future for cloud computing in Kenya.

"I think the future for cloud computing for Kenya is very bright, especially within the younger generation. I see a lot of people now getting into the big companies that offer cloud computing services.

"With this kind of move, I think Kenya is set to join the world stage of IT and IoT," predicts Njoki who certainly has made her parents Charles Mwangi Mutahi and Mary Nyawira Mutahi proud.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Njoki's two brothers and sister - first born Elijah Mukuru, third born Linus Mwangi and small sister Joy Wambui - aren't into IT.

"But like me, they have self-taught knowledge of computers. This was instilled by my dad who bought a computer for us long ago, and taught all of us how to use it," she says.

She encourages Kenyan students and professionals to consider the IT world.

"As Kenyans we are only taught the basics of computers, but we should develop more interest in learning deeper stuff about them.

"Once you understand how the computer works, it opens up a lot of doors especially in the near future where everything is going tech.

"You can set aside 20 minutes every day to learn about IT. The jobs are flexible in that you can work anywhere in the world, and at your own time, which is something the younger generation really enjoys.

"If you want to have a life of flexibility, check IT," she advises.

Why did she settle for Japan?

"Japan is a very welcoming country, it is a hospitable place and on top of that, it is the best in terms of technology," she says and adds that the Japanese culture is very rich in virtues such as punctuality, respect for work and respect for others.