South Africa: 'Blades Doctor' Is Empowering Paralympians Through Hope and Technology

3 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gary Lemke

Tokyo — The unknown Johan Snyders is known as the 'Blades Doctor' in Paralympic circles because the prostheses he designs and manufactures are giving hope to an entire generation.

More than ever, in this age of Covid-19 and the wearing of masks, the eyes have become the window to the soul. And standing there in the mixed zone inside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, at 9.30pm last Saturday, was Johan Snyders. The compulsory mask hid most of his face. But not the eyes. They were watery and red but the crumpled skin next to them told a happy story.

A few metres away, moving involuntarily from side to side on his competition blades, was Ntando Mahlangu. New world-record holder in his men's long jump classification (T63) after a final leap of 7.17m had taken him from bronze to gold, the 19-year-old was regaling the international media with his story.

And what a story it is - of a young boy at the age of 10 who had been in a wheelchair from his early days, but who had wanted to walk so desperately that he agreed to have both his legs amputated through the knees and who was now a Paralympic champion. From...

