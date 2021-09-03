Kenya: Safaricom Ethiopia Launches Recruitment Drive Ahead of Launch

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - 3rd September 2021 - Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia PLC Friday launched a countrywide staff recruitment drive as it gears up towards the commercial launch.

Anwar Soussa, Managing Director of Safaricom Ethiopia noted that the company had commenced recruitment of Ethiopian nationals for technology, commercial and corporate functions in various capacities ranging from executive management to graduate-level opportunities.

"By June next year, we aim to build a team of 1000 employees driven by innovation and digital solutions. We will also offer all employees comprehensive digital training packages, we believe young people are the key to delivering the digital Ethiopia ambitions, we will create a pool of talent of digital innovators who will grow with the business to achieve this," he told journalists during a press conference held at Safaricom Ethiopia's offices.

In addition, the firm said it will recruit 450 graduates over the next three years into a global development programme dubbed the "Discover Graduate Management Programme".

"The graduates will undergo accelerated learning rotations across different functions in the business as well as extensive leadership coaching and mentorship programmes," it said in a statement.

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO, on his part, reassured that the shareholders are committed to investing in Ethiopia and contributing to the achievement of the digital Ethiopia objectives.

The firm plans to plans to invest USD 8.5bn over 10 years and has already announced an eleven-member Executive Committee (ExCo) to head the Ethiopia operations.

"The Global Partnership for Ethiopia is proud to be investing in Ethiopia and thanks to the Government of Ethiopia and other key partners for their support in the initial preparations for commercial launch. Such partnerships are the building blocks of digital transformation, and I would like to thank all our partners for their support as we work towards enabling our commercial launch and contribution to digital Ethiopia as a purpose-led technology company," Ndegwa said.