Tanzania: Mwakinyo Fights Namibian Boxer in Abu Super-Welterweight Title

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian professional boxer Hassan Mwakinyo faces Namibian Julius Indongo in the African Boxing Union (ABU) super welterweight defence fight at the Ubungo Plaza in the city.

The two boxers will fight in a 12-round match, and Mwakinyo is targeting victory in order to defend well the title. The bout is expecting to be the thrilling one due to the records of the two boxers. As Mwakinyo us placed 24th out of 1,516 super welterweight boxers in the world, Indongo is placed in the 40th position out of 1,686 light-weight boxers in the world.

Records also show that Mwakinyo has so far won 19 fights out of the 21 he fought, losing two, while Indongo has won 23 fights out of the 26 he fought. Speaking yesterday, Mwakinyo said that he will not disappoint Tanzania's professional boxing lovers in the bout.

"It is very important bout to me. I won ABU title at the home soil and I am not ready to lose it at my home land. I have prepared well ahead of the bout and I am sure to win," said Mwakinyo. He said his opponent is one of the prominent boxers in the continent, but is not matching with him. On his part, Indongo said he has travelled all the way from Namibia aiming to win the title.

"I know the fight will be tough and Mwakinyo is one of the good boxer in the continent, but I have mission and vision to win the title even if I am fighting in away soil," said Indongo.

Apart from the fight, another Tanzanian boxer, Tonny Rashid, will fight South African boxer Bongani Mahlangu for ABU's Super Bantam weight title.