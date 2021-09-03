Tanzania: Parliament Rejects Tanzania Posts Exclusive Rights On Courier Business

3 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Sharon Sauwa

Dodoma — The Parliamentary Committee on Legal and Constitution has rejected the Government's proposal that the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC), be given the exclusive rights to transport parcels ranging from 500 grams to 10 kg.

This was revealed by the committee's chairman Najma Nurtaza Giga while presenting committee's views in the Parliament on Thursday September 2, 2021.

She said the government had introduced an amendment in Article 58 concerning the TPC being given exclusive rights as the only means of transporting parcels weighing from 500 gm to 10 kg.

"The committee rejected that proposal because doesn't match with the principles of a free competitive market and its implementation would pose a significant challenge to affect many people's jobs," she said.

She said that situation could cause a misunderstanding in the society, making it hard to provide answers.

In addition, Najma said the government did not bring sufficient proof whether TPC has the capability of providing services that meet the current need in the courier business.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X