Nigeria: Shettima Is One of Nigeria's Democracy Success Stories - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former Governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima, as one of Nigeria's success stories "since the beginning of the recent democratic journey."

The president stated this in a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja to mark Shettima's 55th birthday, on Thursday.

President Buhari said: "I'm proud of Shettima for his achievements in office as one of APC's best Governors in the country.

"Former Governor Shettima was able to make his mark inspite of the challenges of insecurity."

According to him, crisis is the truest test of a man's ability and Shettima proved his mettle.

The president affirmed that Shettima, now serving his people in the Senate, "didn't disappoint the electorate because he was able to fulfill his key campaign promises."

He noted that, "one of the great things for which Shettima would be remembered is the fact that he handed over the State to a competent and a worthy successor in the person of Prof. Babagana Zulum."

(NAN)

