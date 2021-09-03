Kenya: Banking Sector Accounts for 27% of Corporate Taxes

3 September 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The banking sector contributed 27 percent of all corporate taxes paid in Kenya in 2019 and 2020, a survey by Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) has revealed.

The report dubbed Total Tax Contribution of the Kenya Banking Sector, nonetheless noted that 2020's contribution was 24.1 percent compared to the 29.7 percent rate reported in 2019.

It noted that the drop was occasioned by declined profits on account of reduced income due to loan payment holidays granted by banks to customers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the release of the report, Kenya Bankers Association Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Habil Olaka noted that the increased contribution of taxes is indicative of the high compliance levels of the banking sector.

Olaka said the contribution was achieved despite the 21.2 percent reduction in corporation taxes paid by the sector in 2020 relative to 2019.

"As an industry, we recognize the important role the financial services sector plays in supporting economic growth. In this regard, we remain committed to sustaining efforts towards anchoring business recovery in the face of OVID-19 disruption," he said.

Overall, there was a 12 percent decline in the banks' total contribution of all taxes which dropped to Sh224.9 billion.

"This decline is partly attributable to reduced tax rates, specifically reduction of the corporate tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent, reduction of the top PAYE rate from 30 percent to 25 percent and the reduction of Value Added Tax rate from 16 percent to 14 percent," the survey noted.

The survey conducted among 32 banks between December 2019 and 2020 further noted that Corporate tax and PAYE are the largest contributors to the total tax filed by the sector accounting for 42.5 percent and 16.5 percent respectively.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X