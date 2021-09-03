Tunisia: Covid-19 - Medenine Reports 2 More Fatalities and 112 Infections

3 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Medenine reported 2 more coronavirus deaths and 122 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,054 and the number of recoveries to 28,520.

The new positive cases are notably in Zarzis (27 cases), Houmet Essouk (21 cases), Médenine-sud (18 cases), Médenine-north (16 cases), Midoun (11 cases), Béni Kadache (9 cases), Ben Guerdane (5 cases), Ajim (3 cases) and Sidi Bou Makhlouf (2 cases).

According to the latest statistics from the local health directorate in Medenine, the occupancy rate of oxygen beds has dropped in public hospitals with a rate between 54% et 46%.

