Tunisia: Unft and American Bar Association Sign Agreement to Replace Incarceration By Voluntary Civil Service

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Women (UNFT) signed Thursday a partnership agreement with the American Bar Association for the benefit of women prisoners and child offenders to replace incarceration by voluntary civil service.

In a statement to TAP, UNFT President Radhia Jerbi said that this agreement will facilitate the reintegration of former prisoners, among women and children into society, adding that it mainly involves people whose punishment has been replaced by an alternative punishment in the courts of Greater Tunis (Tunis, Manouba, Ariana and Ben Arous), Sfax, Medenine, Beja and Mahdia.

"The aim is to give them a second chance, to reduce the rate of recidivism (currently 40%) and to relieve the pressure on prisons (currently 114% occupancy rate)," she explained.

She pointed out in this regard, that starting next October, training sessions will be organised in Medenine for judges and lawyers to defend this new measure, which has been implemented in several countries.

She added that other training sessions will be organised later for female prisoners to introduce them to voluntary civil service.