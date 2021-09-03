Malawi: Six Lives Lost in Mangochi Fatal Road Accident

Six people have died while others sustained various degrees of injuries after the motor vehicle they were traveling in hit an embarkment before it overturned.

According to Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, one of the deceased has been identified as Lingson Majo, 32, from Kalanje Village, Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi while five others are yet to be identified.

The tragedy happened during the night of September 2, 2021 at Chowe Hills.

The Toyota Hino lorry registration number NB 9698 was being driven by a man only identified as Patrick. The vehicle was coming from the direction of Katuli heading towards Mangochi Boma. It had carried many bags of maize and had 12 passengers on board, according to Tepani Daudi.

"As the driver was descending Chowe Hills, he lost control of the motor vehicle due to over speeding and swerved to the offside of the road where the vehicle hit an embarkment before it overturned once.

"Following the impact, Majo and the other unknown victims sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mangochi District Hospital," said the Publicist, adding that one passenger sustained head injuries while others escaped with minor injuries.

The driver survived the accident, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene to unknown destination. Police are hunting for the driver.

The dead bodies of the unidentified passengers are being kept at Mangochi Hospital mortuary waiting to be identified by relatives.

Tepani Saudi said Police are appealing to people to contact the nearest Police station or visit Mangochi District Hospital mortuary through Mangochi Police if they are missing a relative.