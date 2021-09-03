Namibia: Armed Robberies On the Rise

POLICE inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga on Tuesday revealed that Namibia has recorded 453 cases of attempted murder with firearms, 919 cases of firearm pointing, and 380 cases of firearm theft in the past three financial years.

He said these statistics illustrate a slight increase in robbery with aggravating circumstances, which has a negative impact on Namibia socially and economically.

Among these cases were that of former minister of health Bernard Haufiku, who escaped a knife attack while jogging in Klein Windhoek a month ago.

Haufiku was in possession of a gun at the time, and fired a warning shot when the attacker approached him.

"After a doctor colleague of mine was once brutally attacked nearby MediCity in Eros, I told myself never will I jog or walk without a gun," he said.

Chief inspector Itetila Shapaka says Haufiku was fortunate to be in possession of a firearm at the time.

"We are seeing these things every day. People are being robbed at gunpoint or knifepoint, and some are losing their lives," he says.

OWNING A GUN

He says no regulation is too strict when it comes to acquiring a gun.

"Number one, you have to be above 18 years of age. Secondly, if you are convicted of an offence in terms of the Arms and Ammunition Act, then the court declares you disqualified and you cannot have a firearm for a specific period," he says.

Shapaka says individuals applying for a gun licence must have a safe mounted to a wall in their house, which the police will inspect.

" . . . otherwise you must have a room where you can store firearms. The police will then recommend the person to the inspector general, who will approve the request," he says.

He says doctors have to evaluate applicants to ensure they are mentally and physically fit to have a licence.

"One can also be in the possession of a firearm on the written authorisation of someone else. If you are travelling, you can authorise someone else to be in the possession of your firearm by giving them your licence," Shapaka says.

"If you look at the reasons one possesses a firearm, it is usually for self-defence," he says.

Theo Senekal, co-owner of Ahrens Guns and Ammunition, explained the process of procuring a firearm: "You come buy the gun from us, then we give you the application form with the relevant documentation, such as the invoice, etc. You are also required to own a safe or you must buy one. You must have a revenue stamp from the post office and then apply at the police station."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senekal says the firearm remains in possession of the shop until the police grants the buyer a licence.

Foreigners are granted temporary permits when they hunt in Namibia.

"Most of the time, if you are not a Namibian citizen, you are not allowed to own a firearm," he says.

Senekal says responsible gun ownership is important.

"Rather have it than not need it than need it and not have it. Statistically, gun crimes are relatively low in Namibia," he says.

Khomas regional commander Ismael Basson says many Namibians own guns to protect life and property.

He says if someone is hurt by a firearm, the owner of the firearm is held liable.

"A case will be opened. Procedurally he or she may not be arrested, depending on circumstances," Basson says.

September is Africa Amnesty Month.

The month provides that citizens owning arms, armaments or weapons illegally will escape prosecution if they surrender them to the police.