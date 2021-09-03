Namibia: Sport Awards Make Comeback

TWO outstanding 18-year-olds provide the backdrop for the 18th edition of the annual MTC Namibia Sport Awards on 30 October in Windhoek.

They are Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, who have re-ignited the nation's passion for track and field, and by extension, sport. These two brilliant young athletes reminded the world that Namibia has abundant reserves of talent, the organisers said during yesterday's sport awards launch.

If ever the nation needed a reason to get behind the country's sport fraternity, the teenage pair has provided medals worth of motivation during immensely trying times.

Between them, they have amassed a Tokyo Olympics silver medal, plus another three silvers and a gold from the World Athletics Championships in one month.

Most recently, the evergreen Ananias Shikongo and Johannes Nambala continued the country's medal collection campaign in Tokyo with a silver and bronze, respectively.

Those standards are what every Namibian should aspire to and maintain, said sport minister Agnes Tjongarero.

"This occasion is a celebratory moment," she said of the relevance of the awards. "... to celebrate the achievements of these remarkable group of people, who had to compete at various national and international arenas, notwithstanding the many impediments they had to face," said Tjongarero.

Regardless of their impressive feats in Tokyo, it is not a foregone conclusion that the aforementioned stars will top the podium at the awards reception, Tjongarero noted.

"You will think it's going to so and so, but then it goes somewhere else. You will tell me about judges after this," she said.

With the awards not held last year due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the judging panel will review performances between 1 October 2019 and 30 September 2020.

"The mentioned period was indeed a very difficult time in the lives of many Namibians, as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The country's sportspeople were particularly affected, as they had to find alternative places for keeping themselves fit, as stadiums and gyms were closed, due to Covid-19 proclamation," Tjongarero said.

Given the sacrifices made to keep Namibia relevant on the international sport scene, it would have been an injustice to the athletes not to have the awards this year, said the Namibia Sport Commission chief administrator, Freddy Mwiya.

" ... the team decided that indeed no matter what challenges we encountered, a need to reward our athletes and federations and those who makes it possible is needed, hence the award ceremony," Mwiya explained.

Despite recent success stories, there remains an imperative need to keep making it possible for more talent to be nurtured and promoted in the country, Tjongarero said.

She appealed to the private sector to support grassroots sport programmes in the same manner they have showered the Olympic starring duo with endorsements.

"Current Namibian athletes' exploits at various international platforms such as the Olympic Games, Under-20 World Athletics Championships and the ongoing Paralympic Games, have clearly underscored the undoubted potential of the country's untapped athletic potential," Tjongarero emphasised.

"Truly, how many other sporting gems can be unearthed, if the private sector can come on board and sponsor sport development within Namibia?" She asked.

"Simultaneously, the magnanimity of our private sector, in the aftermath of Team Namibia exploits at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, is applauded and welcomed, hopefully, this spirit can be replicated, for funding sport development in the country."

Tjongarero said the awards organisers should improve the event annually to match the exceptional standards set by athletes and increase public participation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Add a little bit something new each year. We endeavour to ensure inclusivity. So, when conditions normalise, we will encourage regions to bid for the right to host the awards.

Three new categories have been added to the roster this year. These are the community inspiration award; federation of the year award; and professional athlete of the year in the diaspora.

The other 16 prizes are for: sports star of the year, best sportswoman and sportsman, junior sportsman and woman, sportswoman and man with disability, junior sportswoman and man with disability, top sports team, sports development programme, umpire, journalist, people's choice athlete of the year, and lifetime achievement award.

The judges are Lesley Tjiueza (chairperson), John Ndungaua, Kaino Nghitongo, Reginald Hinda, Appolos Shimakeleni and Kandjii Penandino. An additional three judges - namely Carlos Kambaekua, Ilke Platt and Isack Hamata - have been appointed to adjudicate the sports journalist award category.