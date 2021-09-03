Namibia: Final Mishap Dampens Tokyo Campaign

THE 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games ended in acrimonious circumstances for Namibia yesterday when Ananias Shikongo's T11 100 m bronze medal run was expunged on a technicality.

On a day of mixed results, his compatriot Johannes Nambala won a medal of the same colour for running a seasons' best time of 48,76 seconds to place third in the T13 400m final earlier.

Algeria's Skander Djamil Athmani won the race in a new world record 46,70, ahead of the man whose record he eclipsed, Mohamed Amguoun of Morocco, who clocked 47,70 for silver.

Nambala went to Japan looking to improve on his silver double from Brazil in 2016.

But the widely publicised poor preparations for Namibian athletes, coupled with improved competition, means he only bagged a bronze this time around.

"I feel proud of myself and want to thank my coach, Letu Hamhola for believing in me," Nambala says.

He vowed to challenge for the 400 m gold at the next Paralympic Games in France.

"The race was good, as I came here not to take part, but to compete as a world champion. There are new guys coming, but for me, I will work on my weakness. There's no resting until 2024. I'm not scared of anyone. This is my race, and I will come back stronger in 2024," he says.

Shikongo, who won silver in the 400 m on Sunday, ran a phenomenal 100 m final race, setting a new African record of 10,98 seconds.

However, Shikongo's result was struck from the record after his guide, Even Tjiviju, released his runner before the finish line.

As a result, China's Di Dong Dong, who finished fourth, was promoted to third.

"They released the tither [the rope used between the athlete and the guide runner] before the finish line," Namibia Paralympic Committee secretary general Michale Hamukwaya says.

It was a sombre end to a challenging competition for Namibia in Tokyo. Five years prior, Namibia returned from the Rio Paralympic Games with five medals - a gold, two silvers and two bronze.

The country's third representative, Lajha Ishitile and her guide Sydney Kamuaruuma, finished her campaign with a third-place finish in the women's T11 200 m after posting 27,42 seconds yesterday.

Only the winners and four next-fastest runners from the three heats progressed to the final.