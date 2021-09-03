Namibia: Zimbabwean Commits Suicide At Rundu

3 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

A 28-year-old Zimbabwean committed suicide at Rundu's Kehemu location on Thursday morning.

Kavango East crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Bonifasius Kanyetu, said: "It is alleged that the deceased hanged himself with a rope from a tree and died instantly."

He said the deceased entered Namibia on 18 April 2019 for a visit and ended up renting a room at Kehemu location where he was staying with his Namibian girlfriend.

Kanyetu said no foul play is suspected and no suicide note was left.

The deceased was identified as Zvidzayi Phineas and his next of kin have been informed.

