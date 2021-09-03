Namibia: 'Transnamib Is Dying a Painful Death' ... Smith Claims He Is Being Stifled By Board Chairperson

TRANSNAMIB chief executive officer Johny Smith says he is being impeded in his duties at the parastatal by board chairperson Sigrid Tjijorokisa - an allegation he made in a letter to minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste.

In the letter Smith claimed Tjijorokisa is "stifling" him.

The letter, dated 7 June 2021, stated the company is dying a "painful death" under the board chairperson's watch,

Smith acknowledges sending the letter, and says he was appointed to transform the troubled railway company, but circumstances are not allowing him to perform his duties.

In the letter, Smith said his task has since his appointment in 2018 been to implement the Integrated Strategic Business Plan (ISBP), which was approved by the company's management.

He accused the board chairperson of choosing to focus on non-strategic matters and dealing with irrelevant items to distract the management from the implementation of the business plan.

"This situation has been going on for a long time and has now become unbearable . . . It is deterring us from focusing on our core functions and therefore delaying the implementation of the company's much-needed business plan," Smith wrote.

He said the board chairperson defied the directive by minister of works and transport John Mutorwa to cancel long-term property leases that caused the railway company to be faced with major challenges over the years.

The decision not to cancel was allegedly taken in July 2019.

Smith also claimed he has been insulted, threatened, victimised, and that executive members are bullied.

"These insults and victimisation towards exco members are not in the interest of the company's working environment . . ," he said.

INVESTIGATIONS

Meanwhile, the board has approached the Ministry of Public Enterprises to institute investigations into the railway company's management over alleged irregularities.

According to documents seen by The Namibian, the investigation team will be required to determine whether the allegations of misrepresentation of financial performance and actual progress made around the ISBP are true.

This should include a financial health audit and analysis of losses and negative cash flows reported.

Part of the investigations include probing commercial agreements with specific reference to Tradeport, Dundee, Coleman, Henning and Eurovin.

The team will also look into the procurement practices for the 2020/21 financial year against the approved [procurement] plan with reference to the leasing of locomotives from third-party suppliers and customers.

Investigations would further include camera tenders, the installation of a boom gate, and the leasing of automatic shunting logos.

Income invoiced in relation to property debtors and confirmation of the approval thereof have allegedly been reversed.

The board wants around 15 allegations investigated, according to the document seen by The Namibian.

Smith has confirmed that his management team is being investigated, but says he has responded to the board.

He wants to know why the board has not given his response to the investigating team at the public enterprises ministry.

The probe is also assessing the Namibia Rail Construction (Namrail) and D&M Rail Construction arrangement, saying the current arrangement seems to imply that TransNamib has not benefited and D&M are performing work on their own instead of via Namrail.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company Transport Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tjijirokisa yesterday said she cannot comment on Smith's complaints to the ministry, but the process should take its course.

She said the investigations are not necessarily targeting Smith, but rather inspecting whether there have been irregularities with regards to the company's dealings.

"It is the fiduciary duty to establish whether there are irregularities, because there are issues at the company," she said.

Jooste yesterday said investigations have just commenced and no preliminary findings are available yet.

The investigations are also focusing on the company's human resources practices, which allegedly involves the unreasonable suspension of employees for long periods.

Additionally, the staff complement has increased from roughly 900 workers in 2017 to the current 1 400.