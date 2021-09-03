Namibia: Beware of Mboma and Masilingi

WITH the spotlight on the Jamaica versus the United States (US) rivalry in Brussels today, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi can quietly go about doing what they do best: run very fast and leave the established trailing in their dust.

Much of the hype leading up to today's Diamond League women's 200 m race sprint has been around how American darling Sha'carri Richardson will perform against Jamaican Shericka Jackson.

They represent two of the most successful nations in track and field, especially the sprints.

But the Namibian 18-year-olds have crashed many parties this year, and it will take a brave soul to bet against another similar outcome in Brussels.

Mboma, who finished second in Tokyo behind Jamaican Elaine Thompson Herah in 21,81 seconds, and who went on to win the gold in Nairobi at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, has the fastest time in the field this year.

She could actually be Jackson's biggest threat instead of the eccentric Richardson, whose last appearance on a track ended in a humiliating last-place finish in her own backyard last month after a big pre-race public-relations campaign for her by the US media.

Masilingi too is a force to be reckoned with. After finishing sixth in Tokyo's final, she was second behind Mboma in Nairobi with a best of 22,18 seconds.

She also bagged silver in the 100 m and ran the second leg for Namibia's historic 4 x 100 m silver medal winning team in Kenya.

Masilingi has been flirting with breaking 22 seconds this season, and she will head into Friday's race with that milestone high up on her list of things to accomplish before the season ends.

Jackson, the Olympic Games' women's 100 m bronze medallist, is seen as favourite in a field which also includes Great Britain's world champion, Dina Asher Smith.

Jackson, a 400 m specialist with a season's best of 21,82 seconds over 200 metres, will be hoping to go all the way and maintain Jamaica's current stranglehold over individual women's sprints.

It will be interesting to see how Richardson performs in the 200 metres, where she has a season best of 22,11 seconds, but hasn't contested a 200 m since winning in Ostrava on 19 May.

The American ran fast times ahead of the Olympics from which she was banned for testing positive for marijuana at the US trials.

She was slapped with a 30-day suspension by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Richardson will be aiming to rebound from her bitter ninth-place finish in a 100 m race at the Prefontaine Classic.

Asher Smith, who did not contest the event in Tokyo and who has been recovering from an injury, also has a good chance of winning and will no doubt be looking to improve on her season's best 22,06 seconds.