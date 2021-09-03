Namibia: Covid Origin Lies Fuel Distrust and Vaccine Fears

THE false claims around the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the Covid-19 disease continue to swirl online.

We've heard of it being referred to as a man-made hoax, an elite world-depopulation conspiracy, a Chinese bioweapon, or being the consequence of a Chinese laboratory accident.

Even some doctors and healthcare workers believe either the virus was man-made or escaped a laboratory.

The origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been a central feature of the disinformation tide that has accompanied the pandemic since early 2020, when the virus went global.

False claims and conspiracy theories about the virus have stubbornly remained.

The laboratory-leak theory was famously pushed by former United States (US) president Donald Trump and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

However, it should be noted that as of 26 August no evidence of a lab leak or of the coronavirus being man-made has emerged.

OFFICIAL RESPONSES

In January 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) dispatched a team of scientists to Wuhan in China to investigate the origins of Covid-19.

In a report released at the end of March, the WHO team stated: "The joint international team examined four scenarios for introduction: direct zoonotic transmission to humans, introduction through an intermediate host followed by spillover, introduction through the (cold) food chain, and introduction through a laboratory incident."

They concluded that "introduction through an intermediate host is considered to be a likely to very likely pathway", and that "introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway".

In other words, they largely discounted the notion that the coronavirus could have escaped or leaked from a lab, in this instance the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

However, at the release of the report, WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus stated: "The team also visited several laboratories in Wuhan and considered the possibility that the virus entered the human population as a result of a laboratory incident.

"Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The WHO report and investigation were also criticised by the US government and the European Union (EU) for not having been extensive enough.

On 26 May, US president Joe Biden directed US intelligence services to continue investigating the origins of Covid-19, and specifically whether the pandemic was the result of a lab leak.

On 24 August, the US director of national intelligence reported there was no conclusive evidence to support a lab leak origin of the coronavirus.

Just a few days earlier, also in August, a pre-proof of a journal article was published online by 22 scientists that concluded: "While the possibility of a laboratory accident cannot be entirely dismissed, and may be near impossible to falsify, this conduit for emergence is highly unlikely relative to the numerous and repeated human-animal contacts that occur routinely in the wildlife trade."

Why the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic matter so much is because the conspiracy theories around this issue have been used to stoke Covid-denialism, and are now being deployed to drive anti-vaccine messages, such as that the virus was an experiment gone wrong and now experimental vaccines are being forced on people to stop it.

To be clear, while the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus remain a mystery, investigations are ongoing.

All of this information is available and accessible online.

- Frederico Links is the editor of Namibia Fact Check, a project of the Institute for Public Policy Research. Namibia Fact Check can be viewed at www.namibiafactcheck.org.na.