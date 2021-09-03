Namibia: Ua-Ndjarakana Resigns From Swapo

The executive director in the ministry of information and communication technology, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana, yesterday announced his resignation from the ruling Swapo party.

Ua-Ndjarakana, who joined the party 39 years ago resigned from the party due to the it's handling of the genocide negotiations.

This comes after the government entered into a deal with the German government in May, whereby Germany said it would acknowledge that what happened in 1904-08 was a genocide in today's perspective, they would render an apology and make available roughly N$18 billion for development and reconstruction.

"I am a descendant of the survivor's of the German imperialist genocide on our forebears," Ua-Ndjarakana said at a press conference yesterday. "The Swapo party vehicle in which I have traveled over the last 39 years of my membership has had impeccable disregard for our bitter and history."