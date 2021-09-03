Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Begins 4-Day Tour of Western and Western North Regions

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Friday 3rd September 2021 resume his regional tour starting with the Western and Western North regions.

President Akufo-Addo will interact with traditional authorities, initiate new projects and inspect ongoing ones, as well as commission completed ones. He will also hold radio interviews to discuss national and local issues related to the specific regions.

Beginning in the Western Region, the President will visit Wassa Dompim in the Wassa East Constituency to commission the Narubizi Rubber Factory and to the Shama Constituency to commission Phase 3 of the Keda Ceramic Factory. This will be preceded by a call on the Chief of Shama. He will then depart to the Ahanta West Constituency to inspect the progress of work on the Landing Beach in Dixcove and meet with Nzema Chiefs in Esiama in the Ellembelle constituency to end the day's schedule.

Day 2 of the Western regional tour will begin with a radio interaction on Skyy FM, a sod cutting in the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency for work to begin on the popular Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa road, inspect work on the Bogoso Polyclinic in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency, followed by a courtesy call on the Chief of Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East constituency. He will then inspect work on the TVET School project at Manso Amenfi in the Amenfi Central constituency before heading to Asankragua in Amenfi West to call on the Chief. The President wraps up his Western regional tour with the commissioning of the Municipal Education Office.

President Akufo-Addo will commence his tour of the Western North region with the opening of the Anglican Cathedral in Sefwi Wiawso. He will pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the area, commission the new Regional Coordinating Council at Sefwi Wiawso and then to Akontombra to visit the Chief. He will also commission the 1D1F Rice Factory in Akontombra.

Day two in the Western North region will begin with a radio interview, a brief stop at the Benchima Palace and an inspection of work on the Benchima Nkwanta road in Sayerano in the Juaboso Constituency. He will call on the Chiefs of Debiso and Essam and commission the 1D1W Warehouse in Essam as well as the Magistrate Court in Debiso.

The President will be in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, where he will call on three Paramount Chiefs in Bibiani and inspect construction works on the Business Advisory Centre to end the tour of the two regions.