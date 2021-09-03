Egypt: Trade Min. - Egypt Attaches Great Importance to Boosting Ties With UAE

3 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade and Industry Minister Nivine Gamea said that Egypt attaches great importance to promoting cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in the economic, trade and investment domains.

This came during her meeting with UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq al Marri to discuss means of enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed a host of issues of mutual interest, Gamea said, stressing the importance of full coordination between the two countries to face major crises, topped by the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, Gamea noted that the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates hit 1.596 billion dollars in the first half of the current year.

She added that they agreed on forming a working group to discuss beefing up trade exchange between the two countries.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X