Egypt: Trade Min. - Egypt Attaches Great Importance to Boosting Ties With UAE

Trade and Industry Minister Nivine Gamea said that Egypt attaches great importance to promoting cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in the economic, trade and investment domains.

This came during her meeting with UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq al Marri to discuss means of enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed a host of issues of mutual interest, Gamea said, stressing the importance of full coordination between the two countries to face major crises, topped by the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, Gamea noted that the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates hit 1.596 billion dollars in the first half of the current year.

She added that they agreed on forming a working group to discuss beefing up trade exchange between the two countries.

MENA