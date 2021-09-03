Uganda: Govt to Give Shs29b for New Sub-Counties, Town Councils

The Ministry of Local Government has earmarked Shs29.1b for operationalisation of 364 sub-counties and 352 town councils, which were approved by Parliament in the Financial Year 2017/2018.

The sub-counties have not been functional due to lack of funds.

But Mr Raphael Magyezi, the Local Government minister, said the funds will soon be released to the sub-counties and town councils.

"By the end of September (this month), these sub-counties and town councils will begin to get funds because the money has been approved. Let the sub-county chairpersons be assured that these units will begin to function," Mr Magyezi said.

He made the remarks while addressing Butebo leaders at the district headquarters on Tuesday.

The minister was in the district to mediate in a conflict between the political and the technical wings.

The meeting was a follow-up of the Kampala meeting, which was held on July 30, 2021. The conflict pits political leaders led by the district chairperson, Mr James Okurut, and technical leaders led by the chief administrative officer, Mr James Luyimbazi.

Politicians accuse the technical wing of financial mismanagement, corruption and unfair recruitment of staff, which the latter denies.

Minister Magyezi also said due to insufficient funds, the central government has resolved to stop creating new administrative units.

"This was a policy decision to halt any further creation of administrative units until the existing ones are fully functional," he said.

He also they have contracted a company to supply motorcycles to sub-county chairpersons.

"The sub-county chairpersons will be empowered with transport. Within three months, we expect to get the motorcycles," the minister said.

Mr John Okia, the Kanyum Sub-county chairperson, said residents in the newly created sub-counties have been missing out on government services due to lack of funds.

"These units have remained non-functional ever since they were established and this has denied people access to services," he said.

The district chairperson, Mr Okurut, told the minister that corruption in the area is crippling service delivery.

"We can only offer services when resources are safe but in institutions where there are things stifling service delivery, I will not keep quiet," he said.

Mr Okurut also asked the ministry to institute an audit into mismanagement of government funds in the area.

The CAO, Mr Luyimbazi, said he had no problem working with the district chairperson for the good of the people. "I am ready and committed to work and implement council resolutions a long as they are legal. I am here not to create conflicts but offer effective service to the people of Butebo," he said.

Mr Emmy Mitala, the resident district commissioner, said he had closely worked with the district chairperson and would continue to do so.

"Let's work together for the good of the district and the people of Butebo because I know conflict is very expensive," he said.

Mr Magyezi said he had appointed a team of inspectors from the ministry to carry out investigations on staff recruitment, financial management and procurement in Butebo District.

"It will be on this basis that we shall make a decision either to have forensic or special audit," he said.

Background

Most of the newly created administrative structures have had elections for their representatives, both in Parliament and the lower local levels. And for the lower local levels, most of them are yet to construct their town council or sub-county headquarters.

Last year, then Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, said Ugandans who agitate for the creation of districts, constituencies and other political units are creating a burden to the treasury.