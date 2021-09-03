Egyptian Culture Is Active At Local, Regional and Int'l Levels

Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem said on Friday that arts and culture in Egypt are very active at the local, regional and international levels under the rule of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

In an interview with MENA chief editor and board chairman, she added that she is working to upgrade societal awareness within the framework of the presidential initiative Decent Life.

She further noted that the political leadership is aware of the importance of archaeological sites in Egypt.

The minister added that her ministry has a plan for holding artistic activities in six governorates including 21 villages.

She pointed out that opening an opera house in the New Administrative Capital boosts the process of enlightenment in Egypt and shows that the political leadership is aware of the cultural dimension in enriching the national product of the Egyptian State.

As for the year of Egyptian-Russian Humanitarian Exchange, she pointed out that the Culture Ministry prepared a major program for this great event in coordination with the Egyptian Embassy in Moscow through the Egyptian Foreign Ministry for implementing artistic activities.

She also noted that these activities reflect the close relations and cooperation between the two countries in different fields.

As for the effect of the spread of coronavirus on cultural activities in Egypt and the world, she pointed out that coordination is maintained with Arab countries for confronting the effects of the coronavirus. She added that she has chaired a meeting of the Arab culture ministers via the video conference that discussed the effects of the coronavirus on the cultural sector in the Arab countries.

The participants discussed at the meeting the Egyptian experiment in confronting the crisis of coronavirus as Egypt is one of the first countries that adopted precautionary measures against the virus.

She noted that Arab cultural strategies were set to confront difficulties during the post-coronavirus phase.

