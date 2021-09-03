African Faith Communities - 'Industrial Agriculture Is No Solution for Africa'

analysis

Over 500 civil society, faith leaders and supporting organisations across Africa have signed an open letter to the Gates Foundation asking them to stop supporting the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa's industrial farming initiatives.

Francesca de Gasparis is Executive Director and Gabriel Manyangadze is Climate Justice Coordinator at the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (Safcei).

The Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (Agra) was founded in 2006 and has been funded to date by governments and major international donors such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to "transform African agriculture from a subsistence model to strong businesses that improve the livelihoods of the continent's farming households." However, data from the countries where Agra has focussed its efforts have seen continued poverty and a 30% rise in food insecurity.

To highlight the gravity of this issue and the level of concern in African civil society, faith leaders and supporting organisations across Africa, nearly 500 actors, signed an open letter to the Gates Foundation asking them to stop supporting Agra's industrial farming initiatives. Our view is that we do not need farming 'solutions' but rather support locally appropriate solutions, working in partnership with small-scale farmers in ways that increase...