African Faith Communities - 'Industrial Agriculture Is No Solution for Africa'

3 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Francesca De Gasparis and Gabriel Manyangadze

Over 500 civil society, faith leaders and supporting organisations across Africa have signed an open letter to the Gates Foundation asking them to stop supporting the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa's industrial farming initiatives.

Francesca de Gasparis is Executive Director and Gabriel Manyangadze is Climate Justice Coordinator at the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (Safcei).

The Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (Agra) was founded in 2006 and has been funded to date by governments and major international donors such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to "transform African agriculture from a subsistence model to strong businesses that improve the livelihoods of the continent's farming households." However, data from the countries where Agra has focussed its efforts have seen continued poverty and a 30% rise in food insecurity.

To highlight the gravity of this issue and the level of concern in African civil society, faith leaders and supporting organisations across Africa, nearly 500 actors, signed an open letter to the Gates Foundation asking them to stop supporting Agra's industrial farming initiatives. Our view is that we do not need farming 'solutions' but rather support locally appropriate solutions, working in partnership with small-scale farmers in ways that increase...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X