South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Officiate At the Annual SAPS Commemoration Day

3 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday, 05 September 2021 at 10h00, join families of slain police officers at the annual South African Police Service Commemoration Day.

The event will take place at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Memorial Site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

This year's event commemorates members of the SAPS who lost their lives in the line of duty between April 01, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

The event will be hybrid with some participants observing the commemoration virtually and a limited number of participants at the venue.

The event will be streamed live on social media platforms and across the media broadcasters to enable other SAPS members and the general public to follow the proceedings.

