Nigeria: NCC Releases Draft Guidelines On SIM Registration, Replacement

3 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.ncc.gov.ng/">Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)</a> has published its draft regulatory instruments on SIM registration and replacement.

The publication on the commission's website is to enable users make contributions where necessary ahead of the release of a final regulation.

This was disclosed Friday in a statement by the spokesperson of the NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde.

The regulatory instruments require Nigerians and other "stakeholders" to comment on the registration of telephone subscribers regulations, SIM replacement guidelines and spectrum trading guidelines.

The instruments are published under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (the Act) in accordance to Section 57 of the Act.

The NCC also announced the date for public inquiry sessions. All three activities are expected to hold Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

"All submissions must reach the Commission on or before Friday, September 24, 2021 and should be addressed to:

The Executive Vice Chairman

Nigerian Communications Commission

Plot 423, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja

ATTN: Director, Legal and Regulatory Services.

