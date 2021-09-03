Nigeria: Lagos Covid-19 Cases Surpass 73,000

3 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, says the number of confirmed <a target="_blank" href="https://africacdc.org/covid-19/">COVID-19</a> infections in the state stands at 73,182.

Mr Abayomi made the disclosure through his Facebook account, @ProfAkinolaAbayomi, on Friday while giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state for September 1.

He said that 2,585 tests were conducted in the state on the date, adding that 175 infections were confirmed.

According to him, the new infections increased the state's total COVID-19 infections to 73,182.

He said the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the inception of the pandemic was 690, 562.

The official said that 4,841 COVID-19 patients, who had been successfully treated, had also been discharged from the state's care centres.

"The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in communities is 63, 892, while cases currently under isolation stand at 236 and active cases under home-based care, 3,654," he said.

The commissioner disclosed that the state recorded another three COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 559.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has advised the citizens to take responsibility, urging adherence to all COVID-19 infection preventive measures.

