Nigeria: MTN's Unified Access Service Licence Yet to Be Renewed - - NCC

<i>The regulator says MTN has applied but approval is yet to be issued.</sub>

The Nigerian Communications Commission has denied renewing MTN Nigeria's Unified Access Service Licence.

The denial was contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the spokesperson of the NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde.

The licensing framework for<a target="_blank" href="https://www.ncc.gov.ng/docman-main/licensing-documents/licensing-frameworks/434-licensing-framework-for-unified-access-service/file"> Unified Access Service in Nigeria</a> began in February 2005.

It allowed operators to provide fixed wireless and mobile services subject to geographical and regional limitations contained in their licences.

With this licence, operators are not segmented in terms of mobile and fixed service categories. Once a spectrum is allocated, licensees are free to offer voice, data or multimedia services as they deem fit.

The commission, in its statement, clarified that MTN Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service Licence, but said the application was yet to be approved as it was still undergoing required regulatory processes.

"The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to a publication in an online media entitled "Govt renews MTN Nigeria licence amid 20 years of GSM Phones" to the effect that the mobile operating licence of MTN has been renewed by the Commission for another period of 10 years," the statement said.

"The online publication, which cited regulatory filings by the NCC as its source, stated that 'MTN Nigeria, the nation's largest mobile network operator (MNO), has secured regulatory approval of the renewal of its operating licence for another 10 years.'"

The NCC said the statement was issued for the guidance of general stakeholders.