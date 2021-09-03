South Africa: There's Been No Real Effort to Increase the Representation of LGBTQI+ Persons in Government

analysis

The Constitution was among the first in the world to prohibit discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation. It also gives all South Africans the right to participate politically and to run for office. Yet, 30 years later, the representation of LGBTQI+ persons in government remains limited. Triangle Project's Political Learning Institute is trying to change that.

South Africa's Constitution prohibits discrimination on several grounds including sex, gender and sexual orientation, and gives every South African, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics (SOGIESC), the right to run for political office and to participate in elections. Despite this fundamental legislative protection, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, plus (LGBTQI+) people continue to face stigma and discrimination in daily life, including when participating in elections and running for office. The barriers are both legislative and societal.

"LGBTQI+ communities remain among the most vulnerable and marginalised social minorities in South Africa," explains Estian Smit, research, advocacy and policy manager at the Triangle Project. "For many LGBTQI+ persons, experiences of bullying, violence and rejection start at an early age, pushing us out of families, schools and communities. Finding a livelihood, social support and access to the most basic services...