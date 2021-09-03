South Africa: Minister Dlodlo to Launch Public Service Month

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, will today launch the Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM), which is aimed at recognising the work done by public servants across all three spheres of government.

Friday's virtual launch will kick- start a series of activities earmarked to celebrate the annual public service month program.

The department describes the IPSM as a service delivery improvement mechanism and an integral part of the Batho Pele Revitalization strategy that serves as a month set aside to honour men and women who serve the nation throughout the three spheres of government.

"It is also a mechanism to assess the quality of service delivery with a view to address the aspects thereof that are found to be sub-standard or evident that the Batho Pele strategy is being compromised", the department said.

The department has acknowledged that the COVID-19 crisis has exposed the need for government to do things differently and start bringing in innovations towards a modernised and digitally provided government services. It has also provided an opportunity to review service delivery policies and adapt them for improved service delivery post COVID-19 as well as creating new possibilities to improve people's lives.

The month of September is earmarked by government to celebrate a series of programmes including the IPSM, National Heritage Month and Tourism Month.

The month long program kicked off from 30 August and will take place until 01 October 2021 across all three spheres of government under the theme: "The Year of Charlotte Maxeke - a resilient public service responsive to the coronavirus pandemic".

The theme seeks to celebrate the life of the late struggle stalwart, Charlotte Maxeke, by emulating the ethos and values that she espoused as a public servant as reflected in the Public Service Charter. It also and reinforces government's commitment to instil a sense of pride of being a public servant, and calls on public servants to be ethical, committed and live the principles of Batho Pele.