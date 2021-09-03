Africa: WWf-SA Partners With Organisations to Fight for a Greener Future for South Africa

analysis

If South Africa is going to take steps towards climate action, it needs stronger civil society participation that will hold the government accountable.

South Africa's social justice activism has seen limited efforts in tackling environmental justice, especially with a small number of NGOs and academics in the field that has little influence over environmental policy. The launch on Tuesday of the Climate Ambition to Accountability Project (CAAP) was an effort to boost those efforts and spark debate on South Africa's climate policy.

The CAAP, co-funded by the European Union, will also be responding to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) "code red for humanity" alert, through ensuring implementation and accountability for ambitious climate policy.

Senior policy analyst at WWF South Africa, Dr Prabhat Upadhyaya, said that the IPCC's findings showing the immense human influence on climate was the last warning and required urgent action.

WWF-SA said environmental organisations in South Africa had faced three key challenges in promoting climate policy: stakeholder influence, the development-over-climate debate and limited resources to implement policy objectives.

Developments related to mitigation have been delayed by limited funding targeted at South Africa, despite a growth in global climate financing. This has often given sectors reason...