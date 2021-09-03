Zimbabwe/South Africa: Bafana Bafana Must Be Ready for Zimbabwe Onslaught, Says Coach Broos

analysis

South Africa will kick off their Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign away to neighbours Zimbabwe before hosting Ghana three days later. The side is eyeing a four-point haul from the two matches.

Bafana Bafana begin a new era under the tutelage of Belgian-born coach Hugo Broos. The 69-year-old has been mandated by the South African Football Association (Safa) to return the national men's football team to the heights reached between the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

This journey starts with two crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches against neighbours Zimbabwe in Harare today (Friday), then a home game in Johannesburg against African football giants Ghana on Monday.

One thing the new coach has constantly echoed since his ascension to the position of prospective Bafana Bafana saviour is the side's ailing mental fortitude and resilience. Speaking from the team's camp before they departed for Harare, the Belgian once again sounded a warning to the players on this very factor.

"I know that Zimbabwe will wait for us, to beat us. They are our neighbours, there are several players who play in South Africa. So, they will want to win against us. It will be tough. But I hope my team will...