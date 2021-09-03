South Africa: Criminal Case Against India's 'Environmental Hero Company' After Massive Durban Air, Water and Soil Pollution

3 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

The multinational agrochemicals company UPL has been bragging on Facebook about how much it cares for the Earth. But the winner of several global corporate awards is unlikely to boast about the fact that the SA government has officially laid criminal charges against it for massive pollution of Durban's air, water and soils.

Criminal charges have been laid against the Mumbai-based agrochemical giant UPL Limited (formerly known as United Phosphorus Limited) in the aftermath of the arson attack on its pesticide and other toxic farm chemicals warehouse in Cornubia, Durban, on 12 July.

Criminal case number CAS 06/09/2021 has been registered at the Verulam police station against UPL for "environmental pollution", Dr Zakhele Dlamini, a senior official of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) told the KZN legislature's portfolio committee on environmental affairs on Thursday.

Dead and dying fish litter the uMhlanga Lagoon north of Durban. (Photo: Ben Carnie)

Dlamini said the initial charges may be supplemented by further criminal complaints by the eight government agencies investigating the matter -- and his department was also in the process of issuing a further urgent "warning" directive against UPL to compel it to provide further information on...

