South Africa: Ecoactivists Spearhead Mistbelt Biodiversity Drive While Pietermaritzburg Battles to See the Forest for the Alien Trees

Ferncliffe Nature Reserve will soon be restored to its natural state thanks to the efforts of an eco-couple who are passionate about removing alien species.

Connor Cullinan (53) and Janine Stephen (49) are on a mission to get the Ferncliffe Mistbelt Forest and Nature Reserve back to its original state.

Ferncliffe forest and the gum tree plantation in the background that seems to be sucking the forest dry. (Photo: Dave Southwood)

Their plan is to remove alien vegetation that has taken over the area and allow the natural forest to reclaim the space by planting and nurturing appropriate species. This allows the forest to be rewilded and a natural ecosystem to develop.

According to the project's website, Ferncliffe is small, the remnant of a biome that originally stretched over about 2,000 hectares on the fringes of Pietermaritzburg. "It still contains an astonishing diversity of life, from large mammals like bushpig and caracal, to unusual millipedes, amphibians, a carnivorous snail and the enormous, monkey-catching crowned eagle. Only 0.5% of land in South Africa is forested, and humid, damp mistbelt forest makes up just a fraction of this."

The couple started the project three weeks ago after returning to the area six...