South Africa: Pretoria Accused of 'Signing Death Certificates' By Rejecting Afghan Refugees

NGO Exitus seeks legal advice after South Africa refuses to temporarily accommodate 126 refugees fleeing the Taliban.

The South African government has been accused of effectively "signing death certificates" for many Afghan refugees whom it refused to allow into South Africa temporarily this week while they were processed for the US and other permanent destinations.

Candace Rivera, CEO of the non-profit Exitus, said many in this group of 126 refugees fleeing the Taliban takeover were "high-value individuals" on the Taliban's kill list. "They're American allies, they did something for the Afghan government, maybe they were chief of police... a ton of female activists, female physicians, female attorneys, females who have been survivors of trauma that speak out, females who are humanitarian NGOs."

Some of the 126 had already crossed into Pakistan, others were still in safehouses in Afghanistan where they were being actively hunted down by the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Islamic State, who had already "slaughtered" others in the same predicament. Those who provided the safe houses were also being killed.

The refugees still in Afghanistan had been waiting for Exitus to confirm the flight to South Africa so that it was safe for them to move.

Exitus battled with...