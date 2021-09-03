South Africa: One-Day International - Proteas Come Up Short in Run Chase Against Sri Lanka

2 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Proteas are on the back foot on their short Sri Lanka tour after losing the first One-Day International by 14 runs in Colombo, with skipper Temba Bavuma doubtful for the remainder of the series.

Sri Lanka, 300 for 9 (Avishka 118, Asalanka 72, Maharaj 2-30), beat South Africa, 286 for 6 (Markram 96, van der Dussen 59, Dananjaya 2-65), by 14 runs.

Despite a thrilling run chase the Proteas came up 14 runs short of becoming only the second side to score in excess of 300 to win an ODI in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in the first of three matches in the series on Thursday.

While the loss hurt, there is further concern over the fitness of skipper Temba Bavuma, who was forced to retire hurt on 38 when he was struck on the hand. His withdrawal ended a 106-run partnership with Aiden Markram at a time when the Proteas had Sri Lanka's attack under pressure.

Bavuma was forced out of the game after being struck on a thumb by a throw from midwicket. It was one of those freakish incidents that not only have consequences for the player, but for the team, the match, and possibly the...

