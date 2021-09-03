South Africa: Monkey Business - There Is an Ongoing Urban War On the Cape Peninsula - Humans Versus Baboons (Part One)

analysis

For as long as there have been humans and baboons, there have been conflicts over resources. The idea that the violent separation of baboons and their human neighbours is the only option is a profoundly political one that must be re-thought, especially in this era when urban societies have expanded and animal habitats are under threat.

Baboons on the Cape Peninsula are seen as "raiders", "robbers", "gangs". They are criminalised and forced to the edges of their own habitat. If they "trespass" they are shot at with paintball markers.

Prof Lesley Green, an anthropologist and director of environmental humanities at the University of Cape Town, notes that "baboons are trying to live on the edge and we need to find a solution to live with them. What does it mean to be a neighbour of baboons? You have to manage the relationship.

"Would any of the officials paintball their dogs or their neighbours? Of course not! Humans and baboons have always been uneasy neighbours, but building relations of care for good neighbourliness in baboon neighbourhoods is both possible and preferable to violent policing.

"How did we get to this situation where we agree that life on the urban edges must...