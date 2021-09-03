opinion

Mental health is frequently undermined and reduced to little more than a Twitter trend, that crops up periodically if a celebrity commits suicide or when another woman is gruesomely murdered by their partner or family member. We need to do better. Second to land and finances, mental health should be one of the key reparations for black South Africans.

South Africa is in a mental health crisis, and we all need to see ourselves in Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka

Wandile Mthiyane and Kristin Brig-Ortiz

Wandile Mthiyane is a political analyst, adjunct professor and an architect who holds a master's in architecture from Andrews University in the US. He is an Obama Foundation Leader and the CEO of social impact architecture firm, Ubuntu Design Group, The Anti-Racist Hotdog and Ubuntu Architecture Summer Abroad Design Justice school. Follow him on Twitter & Instagram: @wandileubuntu Kristin Brig-Ortiz is a PhD candidate in the history of medicine at Johns Hopkins University in the US. She is currently in Durban performing research on the history of water management in South African port cities. Follow her on Twitter: @PoxyGraduate

My (Wandile) mental health problems kicked off in 2017. I had just returned to the US...