South Africa: The Wretched of Life Esidimeni - Inquest Reveals Necrotic Underbelly of an Abusive and Broken Public Service

The failure of public servants in the Life Esidimeni fiasco and the failure of the SA Police Service in the Marikana massacre of 2012 echo throughout the South African public service.

Qedani Mahlangu, the former Gauteng MEC for Health, jauntily cited Brazil where she claimed families walked the streets with their mentally vulnerable relatives shackled in chains as a perfectly acceptable scenario for constitutional South Africa.

This was before 144 South Africans perished in extreme circumstances, some from hunger and neglect, in what will eternally be known as the Life Esidimeni scandal -- one of the most shocking examples of the violation of human rights in post-apartheid South Africa.

Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who chaired the arbitration in the

matter, said the account was "one of death, torture and disappearance".

As continuing evidence was aired at the Life Esidimeni inquest this week it was revealed that Mahlangu had, in a meeting in February 2015, also allegedly suggested that "mental healthcare users" released into the care of low-income or poor families could "sleep under a stove", as Mahlangu claims to have done as a child.

The meeting was attended by department officials and Life Esidimeni management.

The tragedy of the decision in...