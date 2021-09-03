South Africa: ANC Caucus Plays Musical Chairs to a Somewhat Discordant Tune

analysis

Two former ministers who have become backbenchers, one stepped-aside committee chairperson finally formally relieved of duties, and some curious swaps. The qualitative impact of the ANC parliamentary caucus reshuffle remains unclear.

"It is my personal and political decision to stay on as an MP," is ANC MP Tito Mboweni's text reply to a request for comment. The former finance minister's resignation from Cabinet had been long predicted when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 5 August he had granted Mboweni's wish.

This week Mboweni seemed to have missed the first meeting of the water and sanitation committee which ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina assigned him to. But it was a brief meeting to elect ANC MP Robert Mashego as committee chairperson.

Also seemingly missing in committee action was ANC MP Zweli Mkhize, the former health minister. He seemed to have missed the 30-minute human settlements committee meeting called to elect ANC MP Rosina Semenya as chairperson.

Mkhize is joined on the human settlements committee by another former Cabinet minister, advocate Mike Masutha, who held the justice portfolio, but did not make it back after the May 2019 elections, being too low on the ANC lists. Masutha was also sent to the...