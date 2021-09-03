South Africa: Political Warfare - Archetypal Hunting Stories in the Digital Age

analysis

'These really are archetypal hunting stories,' says historian and author Michael Burleigh about history's political assassinations.

Someone can be sitting in the bright sunshine of the Arizona desert and, at the same time, checking out Afghanistan at night, on the lookout for targets - stalking, hunting. That is the nature of remote warfare.

It can happen anywhere. "It could be Yemen, Somalia, Kenya, for that matter," said historian Michael Burleigh, author of several books on World War 2. After 25 years researching the subject, he knows about state-sanctioned, political warfare and organised assassinations.

Burleigh was talking to Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm during the launch of his book, "Day of Assassins: The killers who stalk the shadows of political life."

Remote warfare increased after WW2 and, at the dawn of the 21st century, presented a completely new moral dimension, Burleigh said.

After a day of killing, "you go and buy your shopping. Or its bathtime with the kiddies... you just go back into ordinary life", said Burleigh. "It must be a really strange existence to be killing people thousands of miles away, and the next thing, playing with a rubber ducky in the bath."

That's the bizarre reality of remote warfare,...