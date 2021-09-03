Ethiopia: Safaricom Ethiopia to Go Operational in 2022

3 September 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye Mengiste

Safaricom Ethiopia PLC will start operating in 2022 as per the business license agreement, said Ministry of Finance.

Discussing the progress and the next steps with regard to Safaricom Ethiopia PLC investments in Ethiopia, Peter Ndegwa,Safaricom PLCChief Executive Officer said that his company is committed to operate as per the license for commercial launch in 2022.

Ahmed Shide, Ethiopian Minister of Finance and EyobTekalign (PhD) State Minister of Finance, held fruitful discussions with a delegation from Safaricom PLC and Safaricom Ethiopia PLC, led by Peter Ndegwa.

Peter reaffirmed the commitment of SafaricomEthiopia PLC to work with local companies and ethio telecom with a view to fostering public service.

Ahmed Shideon his part confirmedthat the Government of Ethiopia is highly committed to support Safaricom Ethiopia PLC to bring about a difference concerning telecom service quality, coverage and innovation. He also said that the Government renews its pledge to help scale up investment in telecommunications sector in the country.

Safaricom Ethiopia PLC's investment in Ethiopia is anticipated to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs as the company kicks off its operations capitalizing on communications services.

