Tanzania: Zanzibar Minister Lauds Genetics Database Plan

Dar es Salaam — The Zanzibar minister for Health, Mr Nassor Mazrui, has commended the Tanzania Society of Human Genetics (TSHG) plan of establishing a national genetic database, saying it will be crucial in providing scientists with relevant data for rare disease diagnostic.

Mr Mazrui spoke yesterday as he graced the official opening of a historic African Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference that gather scientists and policy makers in the field of human genetics here in the city.

He said, "There is a strong need for bio data in the country, not only help health practitioners here in Tanzania but also support global scientific research and development."

Mr Mazrui said the government is ready to support and will provide cooperation when needed, in order to push for more knowledge and understanding on human genetics.

According to the Tanzania Society of Human Genetics (TSHG) president Siana Nkiya, who hosted the conference, the society plans to collect genetic data from representatives of Tanzania ethic groups that will help for diagnosis procedure.

"We wanted to collect data of all Tanzanian but due to cost constraints we opt to start with the sample of small portion of the population," she said.

TSHG board member Mohamed Zahir Ali Mohamed added that the project when complete will expand also the representation of Africa in global bio database.

"Small representation have proven difficulties in diagnosis to some rare diseases facing Africans, so this database will fill the void," he said.

This is the first time for Tanzania to host a African Society of Human Genetics conference, coming in time when researchers are looking forward to changing the dynamics of human genetics in Tanzania, Africa and globally.

TSHG President Nkiya said the conference is expected to be participated by over 200 experts across the continent who would share expertise, skills and knowledge on genetics.

"The interaction will help local experts in networking, share experiences and knowledge on human genetics. It will also showcase Tanzania as a country that is in the forefront on learning more about genetic make ups," said Nkya.

Moreover, board member of the Ali Kimara Foundation Mr Togolani Mavura said going into the 4th industrial revolution the world is looking at gene editing technology which is a huge development on health care sector.

"So, the conference is good platform to share experiences with the other parts of Africa such as west and south who are way ahead on human genetics knowledge," said Mavura.