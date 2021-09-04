Tanzania: Govt Dishes U.S.$6.4 Million to Strengthen Food Security

GOVERNMENT has issued 15bn/- for the National Food Security Agency (NFRA) to buy maize from farmers in a bid to strengthen country's food reserve.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa made the statement in the Parliament on Friday, saying that the government would pay reasonable price that will enable farmers benefit from the business.

Mr Majaliwa was answering a question from Kwela MP, Mr Deus Sangu who sought to know about the government's preparedness to enhance NFRA capacity to buy maize from local farmers.

"Maize production in the country is so promising and the government has taken relevant measures to enhance our food reserve," the PM said, noting that NFRA has already received a budget for procuring the maize.

During his recent tour in Katavi region, Mr Majaliwa observed tons of maize that remained stranded, something that prompted him to meet with NFRA officials to discuss the way forward.

"I observed that the NFRA centre had a low capacity and it situated in a remote area. Due to this, we have decided that each Local Government Authorities (LGA) should have at least one station," said the Premier.

He went on to assure farmers that the government would be using NFRA and the Mixed Crops Board in buying maize and other crops from farmer.

"The government also allows farmers to sell their maize outside the country. Anyone who wants to export their produce to Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mozambique and Malawi can do so, but they have to document size of the consignments to be sold," he explained.

In another development, the Prime Minister said the government has no plan of merging the National Identification Authority (NIDA) and the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) since the two institutes undertake different responsibilities.

"The two institutions have different roles, therefore there is no way we can combine them together," said Mr Majaliwa when responding to a question form Kilombero MP, Mr Abubakari Asenga.

"While RITA is responsible of issuing birth certificates, NIDA is mandated to issue national ID's these are two different roles that have to be done separately, however, they can share the needed information," added the Premier.

In his question, Mr Asenga also explained his concern over people's delay to get national identification cards, as their information has to be confirmed by the RITA.

Responding, Mr Majaliwa assured that upon completion of all legal procedures, all Tanzanian will be issued with national identification cards accordingly,.