Nigeria: Quadruple Eviction - Boma Evicted From Bbnaija Season 6

5 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Idowu Bankole

Boma, one of the housemates of the Big Brother Season 6 Shine Ya eye show has been evicted from the big brother's house in a quadruple eviction nights show.

Boma joins, Micheal, Peace and Tega in what has been described as a Kingsize eviction show.

Meanwhile, Nini, Angel and Pere were all saved from tonight's eviction by the voting public.

Recall last week all fifteen housemates were put up for possible eviction after Jackie B and Jaypaul won the double head of house challenge.

AVanguard had reported how Tega became the first casualty of tonight's eviction show.

Tega had, in her interview with Ebuka, said that she misses her husband and son, including Boma.

She said, "My time in the house was just like a movie script, we are good actors."

When asked about her husband's feelings about her show with Boma she said, "My husband is a bad guy, he understands".

Boma a fellow housemate was caught on camera kissing Tega, an incident that sparked negative comments against her on social media.

Micheal, however, in his interview with Ebuka, said he doesn't really what the future holds for him out there but promises to pursue a relationship with Jackie.

Peace told that there were no feelings attached to Michael and described her relationship with him in the house as normal; same with everyone.

